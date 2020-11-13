Inter move has not been what I dreamed of – Eriksen

Milan, November 13: Christian Eriksen accepts his Inter career is not panning out as planned and is keeping an open mind ahead of the January transfer window.
Long linked with a move away from Tottenham, Eriksen finally left the Premier League club to join Antonio Conte at Inter at the start of 2020.
The Denmark international endured a slow opening to life in Serie A, however, starting just eight of his 17 league appearances before the end of last season and scoring once from 24 shots, also supplying a single assist having created 22 chances.
Eriksen played just two minutes across the final two matches of the campaign – big games against Napoli and Atalanta – and there has been no sign of improvement at the start of the new term.
The midfielder is yet to contribute a goal or assist or even complete a full 90 minutes in the league so far in 2020-21. Remarkably, he has not even had a shot.
"No, it was not what I had dreamed of," Eriksen told TV 2 SPORT while on international duty. "I think all football players want to play as much as possible, but it is the coach who decides who plays.
"It's a situation where people from the outside like to see me play. And of course I also see myself playing.
"The coach has a different idea, which you as a player respect.
@Inter pic.twitter.com/rTKejKPXR9— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) June 30, 2020
"Right now it may not be going so well in the club, but in the past, where I did not play that much either, there was great success. Then I fully respect that I play less when the team wins."
Eriksen's patience would appear to be wearing thin at San Siro.
He started consecutive games against Genoa and Parma but was substituted before the hour on each occasion, despite creating three chances in the latter match.
Against Atalanta, in the final game before the international break, Eriksen did not feature at all.
"I concentrate on playing some football," he added. "Then we have to see when the window opens, what should happen or what should not happen."
Eriksen has been linked with a return to Spurs, where he had 51 goals and 62 assists in 226 Premier League matches.