Inter confirm Sensi injury

By Dom Farrell
StefanoSensi - cropped
Stefano Sensi has been a key figure during the early weeks of Antonio Conte's reign at Inter but must recover from a thigh injury.

Milan, October 8: Inter midfielder Stefano Sensi has suffered a thigh injury, the Serie A club confirmed.

Italy international Sensi was substituted before half-time during Sunday's 1-2 home defeat to Juventus.

That result that saw Antonio Conte's side lose their 100 per cent record in Serie A and top spot to the champions.

Inter 1-2 Juventus: Higuain sends Bianconeri top as Conte suffers first Serie A defeat

A statement released by Inter on Tuesday read: "Stefano Sensi underwent medical tests this morning at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano.

"The results showed an elongation of the adductors in his right thigh. The condition of the Nerazzurri midfielder will be reassessed in the coming days." Sensi will miss Italy's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein due to the problem.

No timeframe has been placed on Sensi's recovery, though reports suggest Inter are hopeful he could be back in action against his former club Sassuolo after the international break.

The 24-year-old has proved an important figure since moving to San Siro during the close season, featuring in every match of the Conte era to date.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 18:10 [IST]
