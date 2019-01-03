Inter target Manchester United star Ashley Young

Bengaluru, January 3: Serie A giants Inter Milan are preparing a two-year deal to land Manchester United star Ashley Young on a free transfer.
The Italian giants are monitoring the Manchester United star’s contract negotiations at Old Trafford, with his deal running out in the summer.
The Red Devils have so far failed to agree an extension with the England full-back and he can talk to foreign clubs about a pre-contract.
Inter have shown interest in snapping up the 33-year-old in the summer should he fail to strike a deal at Old Trafford.
They have no concerns at offering a deal longer than a season as Young has proved his fitness by going to the World Cup in the summer and playing a key role for Gareth Southgate.
He has played regularly for Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season, although a new deal has not been agreed despite 14 starts in the Premier League.
Inter initially made a bid for United's out of favour full-back Damian, 29, but were quoted £15m for the Italian international despite playing him just four times this term.
Young is a versatile player who can play as a full-back on either side as well as a wing-back. He is also very much natural in a wide attacker role and still has some good years left in him especially for a league like Serie A which is not as physical and tiring as the Premier League.
Meanwhile, it is all but certain that Manchester United starlet Marcus Rashford will not leave his boyhood club anytime soon.
It is being reported that the young striker will reject approaches from Real Madrid to stay at Man United.
Rashford was open to talks even though he did not really want to leave United with his problem being how he was being used by Jose Mourinho and the minutes he was getting on the pitch.
That has now changed under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the 21-year-old local lad and he seems happy to stay put to his childhood club.