Super League Kerala 2025 Schedule: Full List of Fixtures, Teams, Venues, Format - All You Need To Know

'Harshit Rana, Gautam Gambhir's Yes Man is the Only Permanent......': Kris Srikkanth's blunt take on Squad Selection

Why is the IND vs PAK Women's World Cup 2025 Match Stopped in Colombo? India, Pakistan players under 'Insect' Attack

Football Ipswich Town Ends Long Wait For Derby Win With 3-1 Victory Over Norwich City Ipswich Town claimed their first East Anglian derby league win over Norwich City in 16 years with a 3-1 victory. Goals from Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke secured the win. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 5, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

In a thrilling East Anglian derby, Ipswich Town secured their first league victory over Norwich City in 16 years with a 3-1 win at Portman Road. This triumph extended Ipswich's unbeaten streak to five games in the Championship. The match saw Oscar Schwartau equalise after Cedric Kipre's opener, but Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke ensured the win for Ipswich.

The game began cautiously until the 22nd minute when George Hirst's pressure seemed to create an opportunity for Philogene. However, his goal was disallowed due to a foul on Harry Darling during the build-up. Shortly after, Alex Palmer made a crucial save to deny Schwartau, but Ipswich took the lead in the 32nd minute. Norwich failed to clear a corner, allowing Kipre to score from close range.

Norwich quickly responded with an equaliser just three minutes later. A corner led to a loose clearance that Schwartau guided into the bottom-left corner from outside the box. Philogene restored Ipswich's lead right before half-time by capitalising on a loose ball and sending a long-range shot past Vladan Kovacevic, who managed only to get fingertips on it.

After the break, Mirko Topic narrowly missed scoring with a shot that went wide. The second half remained tense until the 77th minute when Clarke sealed Ipswich's victory. He scored from a rebound after Ivan Azon's strike hit the post.

This victory marked Ipswich's first league win against Norwich since April 2009, ending a run of 12 matches without success (five draws and seven losses). It also halted Norwich's five-match unbeaten away streak. Despite early pressure from Norwich, they couldn't capitalise on it.

Ipswich will feel justified in their win as they finished with an expected goals (xG) of 1.63 from 18 attempts (nine on target), compared to Norwich's xG of 0.46 from 12 shots (four on target). This statistical advantage highlights Ipswich's dominance throughout the match.