Is Toby Alderweireld Going To Join Manchester United?

Toby Alderweireld may wear Manchester United jersey next season in English Premier League

London, May 18: Toby Alderweireld may move to a new club this summer transfer window. Alderweireld was not a regular at Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League and Manchester United are the frontrunners in the race for the ace defender.

Alderweireld has started only in 13 matches this season and his presence was hardly felt at Spurs. So, the Spurs management might think of selling him to any top European club and this will help them swell their funds for the summer transfer window.

Jose Mourinho is keen to have dependable defenders in his squad, suiting his style of counter attacking football and Alderweireld is a tough tackler too. United are keen to have the Belgian because their central defence pair of Chris Smalling and Phil Jones were not up to the scratch this season on several occasions and the addition of Victor Lindelof too did not work on the expected lines.

Ivory Coast footballer Eric Bailly will probably leave the club after this season, hence United will be desperate to get a dependable centre back and Alderweireld is a perfect choice for them.

Story first published: Friday, May 18, 2018, 16:32 [IST]
