Football Isak Confident Liverpool Will Improve After International Break And Transition Period Alexander Isak expresses confidence in Liverpool's performance improvement post-international break. After adapting to his new environment, he believes both he and the team will thrive despite recent challenges.

Alexander Isak is optimistic about improving his performance for Liverpool after the international break. Having settled into life in Merseyside following his transfer from Newcastle United, Isak believes he will soon hit top form. The striker joined Liverpool in a record-breaking £130 million deal last month, after a lengthy transfer saga that saw him sidelined at Newcastle.

Isak has featured in six matches across all competitions for Arne Slot's team, scoring once during a 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Southampton. Despite making four starts and playing 312 minutes, he has only managed to get four of his nine shots on target, falling short of his expected goals tally of 1.41. Liverpool's recent form has been shaky, with three consecutive losses, including a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea before the break.

The striker remains confident that both he and the team will improve post-break. "I'm working hard to push myself and play my game," Isak stated. He acknowledged the challenges faced by the team but expressed optimism that as they gel better, his performance will also enhance. Isak appreciates the strong bond between the team and its fans, which he finds crucial.

Isak's departure from Newcastle was not amicable. He accused the club of breaking promises about his future, leading to him missing their first three games of the season without a recognised striker. Since leaving, Isak has had no contact with Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and sees no benefit in revisiting his exit.

"It's something I don't want to dwell on now," Isak mentioned regarding his exit from Newcastle. "It doesn't benefit anyone, neither me nor Newcastle, so let it be." His focus is now firmly on contributing positively to Liverpool's campaign as they prepare for upcoming fixtures.

Liverpool's next Premier League match is against Manchester United on October 19 at home, followed by an away game against Eintracht Frankfurt. The team aims to bounce back from their recent setbacks and regain their position at the top of the league table.