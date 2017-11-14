ISL 2017: Delhi Dynamos captain Kalu Uche wants to make an impact with his team

New Delhi, Nov 14: Nigerian striker Kalu Uche has backed his team Delhi Dynamos for the ultimate glory in the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2017 and claimed that he is ready to do all he could do to lift the trophy this season.
This will be Uche's second season in the ISL. The veteran Nigerian forward earlier took part in 2015 edition where he played for FC Pune City. he did not arrive for the franchise last season however once again come to India to ply his trade after new head coach Miguel Angel Portugal asked him to set his foot on his team and lead the attacking lineup.
Uche last season played for Spanish outfit Almeria, however, couldn't refuse a vital role in coach Miguel's side where is handed the captain's role this time around.
" I am not here to joke or to just play and go, I am here to take the trophy home. For that I have been working for the past six weeks," said a confident Uche.
Dynamos opted to overhaul their attacking line up this season under Miguel and let go two of their star players of last season Marcelinho Dias and Kean Lewis and instead roped in the 34-year-old Nigerian.
When he was asked whether there will be extra pressure on him to match the performance of former forwards, Uche said: "I know how important I am, for the team. I don't feel any pressure. I am here to give my best to the team. For that, I have been working for the past six weeks."
He also claimed that head coach's Miguel's arrival as the manager made things easy for him as he believes as both of them are accustomed to Spanish style and could compliment each other's method in the field.
"Yes, it is very easy to understand each other. We have the same footballing philosophy as we have been in the same league for a long time. Whatever methods he is implementing in the practice sessions I am getting it very easily, because we both come from the same land."
"This is a completely new team. I have been working for the past six weeks with my teammates to understand each other and so far so good."
Delhi Dynamos will play their first match against FC Pune City on November 22 and Uche who scored only four goals in eleven matches last time in 2015 will surely be eager to make his mark this season on Indian soil from the very start of the campaign.