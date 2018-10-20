Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL 2018: Jamshedpur FC Vs ATK: Preview, Timing, Where to Watch, Live Streaming & more

By
Jamshedpur FC players during training session ahead of the match against ATK
Jamshedpur FC players during training session ahead of the match against ATK

Jamshedpur, October 20: Jamshedpur FC will look to turn around their fortunes at home in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) when they host a refreshed ATK, managed by former gaffer Steve Coppell, on Sunday (October 21).

ISL Fixtures | ISL Results | ISL Points Table

The Men of Steel, under Coppell, managed a mere three wins at home from nine matches last season and just missed out on a play-off spot.

"It's great to be back. I am very proud of what we did last year, even though we did not make the play-offs. It was a great achievement for a new franchise and I look forward to the game tomorrow," Coppell expressed.

Current boss Cesar Ferrando's team has impressed in their first two matches of the season, both away from home. They defeated Mumbai City 2-0 and then followed it up with an exciting 2-2 stalemate against Bengaluru FC.

"ATK are a good a team. Their team has improved from the first match and they have a good coach. The ATK game, for me, is the most important match of the season. We will try our best. We need to play like a team and I am sure we can win tomorrow," Ferrando stated.

"Steve (Coppell) did a good job when he was here. He knows a lot of the players. I hope in front of him, we play well," he added.

Jamshedpur's new signings and additions have all clicked so far. Mario Arques already looks to be one of the signings of the season while the familiar face of Memo has offered him unconditional support in midfield. Sergio Cidoncha and Pablo Morgado have hit the ground running as well.

In fact, Jamshedpur FC have the most number of individual goal scorers (4) in the ISL this season. They also have the most number of debutants (4) this season to score a goal as well.

Coppell, meanwhile, has got off to a difficult start, as has been the case with his teams in the previous seasons as well. ATK succumbed to defeats in their first two games. But the Kolkata-based club struck back with a 2-1 win against Delhi Dynamos.

Coppell's teams are usually solid at the back but John Johnson and Gerson Vieira are yet to hit the peak of their form after three games. The win against Delhi Dynamos, however, helped their forwards regain confidence.

Balwant Singh and Noussair El Maimouni got on the scoresheet for ATK in their last outing and Manuel Lanzarote looked to be back to his best. Kalu Uche was also instrumental in linking up attacks up front.

"Although it has just been two games, they (Jamshedpur) have made a solid start. We will be looking to press forward as well. It is a good challenge for us. We will look to pick up points," stated Coppell.

Tim Cahill's presence up front and his impending battle against seasoned campaigner John Johnson makes for interesting viewing. Add Sergio Cidoncha to the mix and ATK defence will have their task cut out.

ATK showed that they are not all about defensive football. Their usage of space during quick counter-attacks will be lethal against Ferrando's men who will be expected to dominate the proceedings at their home ground.

Match kicks off on Sunday (October 21) at 7:30 PM (IST)

Channel: StarSports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Source: ISL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: RMD 1 - 2 LEV
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, October 20, 2018, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 20, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue