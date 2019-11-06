ISL 2019-20: AIFF serves show cause notice to club FC Goa, its players

Bengaluru, Nov. 6: All India Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee on Wednesday served show cause notices to club FC Goa, its players Seiminlen Doungel and Hugo Boumous and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar for misconduct during Hero Indian Super League (ISL) match number 13 between NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa played on 1st November 2019 at Guwahati.
The Disciplinary Committee has asked the two players and the team masseur to show cause as to why no action should be taken against them, in accordance with the regulatory provisions of the AIFF Disciplinary Code. The club FC Goa has also been served with a similar show cause notice for failing to control its substitute players and officials from entering the Field of Play without permission and participating in the incident.
The club and its players, support staff have been given deadline till 9th November to respond.
Meanwhile, Seiminlen Doungel and masseur Rajesh Pandidhar will serve an automatic one-match ban for receiving direct Red Card for the incident, missing out on selection for FC Goa's game against Mumbai City FC on 7th November at Mumbai Football Arena.
Source: ISL Media