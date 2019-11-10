Football
ISL 2019-20: Australia international David Williams wins ISL Hero of the Month Award for October

By
williams

Bengaluru, Nov. 10: Australia international David Williams has won the ISL Hero of the Month Award for October.

The 31-year-old saw off competition from several star names in the Indian top tier competition including Bartholomew Ogbeche of Kerala Blasters, two time Golden Boot winner Ferran Corominas of FC Goa, Sergio Castel of Jamshedpur and Amrinder Singh of Mumbai City FC.

Williams has been rewarded for his outstanding performance last month scoring three goals and one assist for his new club ATK in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season.

The former Wellington Phoenix striker scored a brace against Hyderabad FC in a 5-0 home game and the decisive winning game against Chennaiyin FC in the away game.

He emerged as a clear choice by a panel of seven experts, comprising of commentators. A two-day voting by fans gave Ogbeche an edge over Williams, however the expert panel clearly voted for the Australian unanimously.

Williams received the Hero of the Month Award trophy from his coach Antonio Habas ahead the ATK’s home game against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday.

Born in Brisbane, Australia, Williams had training stints with Belgian side Club Brugge KV and Premier League team Liverpool during his youth before signing his first professional contract with Queensland Roar.

The striker has played for various A-League sides over the course of his career and also for European clubs like Brondby and Haladas.

The Australian international was in Wellington Phoenix's books last season, where he scored 11 goals in the A-League and developed a lethal partnership with Roy Krishna, with whom he is piling his trade at ATK in ISL this season.

Source: ISL Media

Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 16:26 [IST]
