Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: CFC vs ATK: ATK edge past Chennaiyin FC in hard-fought battle

By
ATK players celebrate after scoring the winner against Chennaiyin FC. Credit: ISL Media
ATK players celebrate after scoring the winner against Chennaiyin FC. Credit: ISL Media

Chennai, October 30: Chennaiyin FC’s poor start to their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) campaign continued as they succumbed to a solitary goal against ATK at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium here on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, ATK took the lead in the 48th minute through David Williams, scoring the ISL's 1000th goal in the process. The visitors proceeded to hold on to their advantage and inflict a second defeat on Chennaiyin, who are yet to score this season.

The result sees ATK join Jamshedpur FC at the top of the table with six points from three games, while Chennaiyin remain eighth with just a point.

Though the teams started with intent, it was the home team who had the best of the chances in the opening period. Edwin Vanspaul found Nerijus Valskis with a cross in the third minute, only for the Lithuanian striker to head it over.

A deflection five minutes later sent Lallianzuala Chhangte in space down the left. His ball across the face of goal, however, could not be turned in by his teammates

Chennaiyin continued to fashion chances but ATK had some of their own. Michael Soosairaj took matters into his own hands with a surging run and found David Williams in space. Javier Hernandez was able to get a shot away from Williams’ cutback but saw it blocked by defender Lucian Goian.

Just past the half an hour mark, Roy Krishna found himself in space just outside the area and unleashed a rasping drive which was blocked by Goian again.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, the visitors drew first blood three minutes after the restart with Prabir Das doing exceptionally well to get behind the defence down the right flank before finding Hernandez. The Spaniard’s shot was deflected into the path of Williams who slotted it in to stun the home team.

As expected, Chennaiyin mounted a fightback with coach John Gregory throwing on Andre Schembri in place of Dragos. Around the hour mark, Edwin unleashed a powerful drive from distance that had Arindam Bhattacharya scrambling. A minute later, good interplay between Chhangte and Rafael saw the latter get to the byline and slide a ball across but nobody in a blue shirt could get a decisive touch.

Shortly afterwards, ATK were forced to tweak their game plan after Soosairaj went down with an injury and coach Antonio Habas responded by sending in Jayesh Rane.

Chances continued to stream in for Chennaiyin but they let themselves down with their finishing. In the 72nd minute, a good bit of play between Thapa and Schembri saw the latter find space to shoot but he dragged his effort wide. A minute later, Rafael’s cross was deflected goalward by Pritam Kotal but Arindam got down smartly to save.

The Marina Machans continued to pile the pressure on a rock-solid ATK in a bid to find an equaliser. But they were frustrated by a well-drilled defence as ATK returned home with three points.

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CNY 0 - 1 ATK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 21:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue