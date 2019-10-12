Football
ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Team Preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, prediction

By
Chennaiyin FC
Chennaiyin FC players strike a happy pose at the unveiling of their squad.

Bengaluru, October 11: The two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions cut a sorry tale last season, bringing the wooden spoon in the group stage and winning just two matches.

Just one of the two clubs to win ISL title twice, Chennayin FC have a tough opener to play as they take on last year's runners-up FC Goa in their own den on October 23.

myKhel.com looks at relative strengths and weakness of Chennaiyin FC, who are are trying to become the first club to win three ISL titles.

Strengths

Strengths

A completely new-look squad is raring to go as they look to banish the poor memories of last season. Chennayin FC have never made as many changes to their team in any of the ISL seasons before and the new squad looks a blend of youth and experience.

The Marina Machans have played an attacking game under John Gregory and that should hold the key to their fortunes.

Weakness

Weakness

Inconsistency has been the bane of Chennaiyin FC. Exceptional one day, very ordinary the next day. That pretty much sums up their journey so far.

Defensive lapses have cost the team dear in the past and this is one grey area which Gregory and his team have to work out.

Squad

Squad

Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh

Defenders: Eli Sabia (Brazil), Lucian Goian (Romania), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay, Reamsochung Aimol, Deepak Tangri

Midfielders: Dhanpal Ganesh, Masih Saighani (Afghanistan), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Dragos Firtulescu (Romania)

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Andre Schembri (Malta), Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim A

Prediction

Prediction

After the highs of 2018-18 triumph, Chennaiyin FC hit rock bottom last year A play-off berth is the only way they can redeem themselves and it looks well within their capabilities. Anything beyond that will be a bonus.

Players to watch

Lucian Goian, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh

Stats

2018-19: Tenth

2017-18: Champions

2016: Seventh

2015: Champions

2014: Semifinal

Story first published: Saturday, October 12, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
