ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC Team Preview: Strength, weakness, squad, key players, prediction

Strengths
A completely new-look squad is raring to go as they look to banish the poor memories of last season. Chennayin FC have never made as many changes to their team in any of the ISL seasons before and the new squad looks a blend of youth and experience.
The Marina Machans have played an attacking game under John Gregory and that should hold the key to their fortunes.
Weakness
Inconsistency has been the bane of Chennaiyin FC. Exceptional one day, very ordinary the next day. That pretty much sums up their journey so far.
Defensive lapses have cost the team dear in the past and this is one grey area which Gregory and his team have to work out.
Squad
Goalkeepers: Karanjit Singh, Vishal Kaith, Sanjiban Ghosh
Defenders: Eli Sabia (Brazil), Lucian Goian (Romania), Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Vanspaul, Tondonba Singh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Zohmingliana Ralte, Hendry Antonay, Reamsochung Aimol, Deepak Tangri
Midfielders: Dhanpal Ganesh, Masih Saighani (Afghanistan), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro (Brazil), Dragos Firtulescu (Romania)
Forwards: Nerijus Valskis (Lithuania), Andre Schembri (Malta), Jeje Lalpekhlua, Rahim A
Prediction
After the highs of 2018-18 triumph, Chennaiyin FC hit rock bottom last year A play-off berth is the only way they can redeem themselves and it looks well within their capabilities. Anything beyond that will be a bonus.
Players to watch
Lucian Goian, Anirudh Thapa, Dhanpal Ganesh
Stats
2018-19: Tenth
2017-18: Champions
2016: Seventh
2015: Champions
2014: Semifinal