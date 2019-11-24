ISL 2019-20: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Dream 11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, Team News, TV Info, Streaming

Chennaiyin FC Team News:
With just one draw in four games, Chennaiyin are rock bottom while Hyderabad sit above them with three points from four matches.
What Gregory would take heart from will be the fact that their opponents have the worst defensive record (10) in the league. However, he will need his team to forget the 3-0 drubbing at the hands of Bengaluru FC just before the break.
“We dominated in our home matches. We played well against Mumbai and ATK. So, I was relaxed going into the Bengaluru FC game, but the performance left me shell-shocked. Particularly since it was against our rivals. We gave our fans nothing to cheer about,” said Gregory.
Chennaiyin’s forwards - Andre Schembri and Nerijus Valskis - have been guilty of missing gilt-edge chances. The likes of Rafael Crivellaro has created opportunities, but the team has come up short.
Gregory would be hoping the long international break might just have given them some time for introspection and regrouping. The good news for Chennaiyin is that every player is available for selection.
Hyderabad FC Team News:
Hyderabad struggled in the opening four games without their best players and could only grind out a win against Kerala Blasters, suffering defeats at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, ATK and NorthEast United.
Hearteningly for Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown, they have seen almost all of their injured players recover and that would allow the Englishman to field his strongest XI against Chennaiyin FC. Except for Adil Khan, who picked up a knock in India’s World Cup qualifier against Oman, the rest of the key players are all back.
Though Chennaiyin FC are not in the best frame of mind, Brown is wary of a response.
“Chennaiyin won the title two years ago and now he’s (Gregory) like a caged animal, a wounded animal. He’s not getting the reward for hard work. They are losing games. That’s the hard part of coaching, that’s the hard part of management, to get answers. He has the same problems like me, picking the right combination of Indian and foreign players,” said Brown.
Hyderabad will count on star forward Marcelinho to deliver on Monday. But more importantly, Brown will need to sort his team’s defence out.
Prediction:
Chennai will go all out at home and will look to pick up full points at home on Monday. Lying at the bottom of the table, the former champions are yet to register a win this season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad have notched one win this season and Phil Brown will hope they can collect full points. With both teams lying at the bottom of the table, a draw seems likely at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday, though both Chennai and Hyderabad have the firepower the collect all three points.
Head-to-Head
The two bottom-placed sides in the ISL badly need three points on Monday to boost their campaigns. In the head-to-head count Chennai and Hyderabad have never faced off, and they will begin with a clean slate. Hyderabad, playing its maiden season have not faced the Chennai outfit in the ISL.
Probable Line-ups:
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis
Hyderabad FC: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Matthew Kilgallon, Rafael Lopez Gomez, Gurtej Singh, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Abhishek Halder, Giles Barnes, Marcelo Pereira, Robin Singh
Match Info:
The Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC match will kick off at 7:30pm IST on Monday (Nov. 25).
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media