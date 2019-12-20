Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC Vs ATK FC: Preview: Hyderabad look to exorcise ATK demons

By
ATK’s Jobby Justin will be hoping to get his name on the scoreboard in their Hero ISL clash against Hyderabad FC
ATK’s Jobby Justin will be hoping to get his name on the scoreboard in their Hero ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad, December 20: Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC face a daunting task as ATK visit them for a Hero Indian Super League clash at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium here on Saturday (December 21).

Hyderabad FC are in desperate need for an upturn in form. The debutants have just four points from eight games. More concerningly, Phil Brown's team have just one point to show for their efforts from their last five matches.

ISL Fixtures | ISL Results | ISL Points Table

Their opponents ATK, on the other hand, are third on the table with 14 points from eight matches and could possibly go top of the table with a victory on Saturday.

But Hyderabad, who have just one win so far, need to put behind the demons from their previous clash earlier this season when Antonio Habas' side thumped them 5-0.

"I think if we look at the first game, we were humiliated that day. As a coach, I will never want that to happen again. That day we weren't good enough with and without the ball. But now with eight or nine games down the line, we are a different team. We have a different thought process," said Brown.

Strikingly, Hyderabad have the worst defence this season - conceding 17 goals from eight games - while ATK have the best attack which has pumped in 16 goals. The Hyderabad defence, which is yet to keep a clean sheet this season, will brace themselves for a tough night against the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams.

But it is not just the defence that has troubled Hyderabad this season. Their attack has contributed just seven goals - the second-worst record after Chennaiyin FC (5). But more importantly, they have scored just three goals at home. They have also never scored first in any of their matches so far - the only team in the league to do so.

HFC’s Robin Singh trains with teammates ahead of their Hero ISL match as ATK come calling on Saturday
HFC’s Robin Singh trains with teammates ahead of their Hero ISL match as ATK come calling on Saturday

"If you consider the league table it is a concern where we are. But we are hoping that in the second half of the season we will do something about it. And that is probably one of the main reasons Nestor (Gordillo) is being put in front and is available for his first game of the season. Now that I have my best players available, hopefully in the second half of the season, we will get more positive results," said a hopeful Brown.

The Kolkata-based club have no such issues, with their forwards scoring almost at will. Moreover, the team will be smarting after a 1-2 loss to FC Goa in their previous match and will want to get back to winning ways.

"Three points against Hyderabad is very important. The Goa game is in the past for me. The match will be very very difficult. Hyderabad have good players and a good coach. They are waiting for this game for nine days. In this league, all matches are very competitive. A small decision or a small mistake will turn the scoreline," said Habas.

Habas' side, which is very organised, can wreak havoc in the opposition ranks with their counter-attacks. The pace of Roy Krishna, Williams, Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das will come in handy, but more importantly, they have creativity in midfield with the likes of Javi Hernandez and Edu Garcia impressing.

The odds might be stacked against Hyderabad FC but the home side will surely look to give ATK a run for their money.

Source: ISL Media

More HYDERABAD FC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CNY 3 - 1 KER
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 22:37 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue