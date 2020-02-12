ISL 2019-20: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Prediction, TV Info

Hyderabad FC Team News
Interim Hyderabad coach Javier Lopez will be hoping Hyderabad can display a bit of fight in what is their final home game. However, their defence will have to plug the leaks. Hyderabad have never kept a clean sheet this season and are in danger of finishing the season without one.
"The next match is really important as it is our last home match. We are coming at the back of a match against Goa where our performance was not good. We want to win three points for our supporters and our owners. The feeling inside the dressing room is very good," said Lopez.
The likes of Matthew Kilgallon and Adil Khan have toiled hard but without reward. Against a Jamshedpur attack which has Sergio Castel spearheading it, they will have their task cut out.
Jamshedpur FC Team News
Jamshedpur are on a four-game winless run and have conceded 12 goals during this period. Though Hyderabad have not been scoring goals galore, the likes of Marcelinho and Bobo are capable of troubling any defence on their day.
Antonio Iriondo will hope the likes of Noe Acosta and David Grande offer support to Castel while Aitor Monroy marshals the midfield. "We want to win at any cost. We cannot go in the top four but our job is to play the best match possible," said Iriondo.
Jamshedpur are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw against NorthEast United where they let slip a lead late in the game and Iriondo will be hoping the team sorts it out on Thursday.
"It was a crazy match. These kinds of situations happen when you don't have many experienced players to control the match. We have young players and they are getting to learn. They will definitely improve and learn how to tackle these situations," he said.
Prediction:
Though both teams are on a winless run, Jamshedpur will be the favourites to walk away with a win when they travel to Hyderabad. Though both teams could play out a draw in Hyderabad, but given Hyderabad's terrible run this season, Jamshedpur could capitalise on the bottom-placed team and pick up a consolation win on Thursday.
Probable Line-up:
Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sahil Panwar, Matthew Kilgallon, Souvik Chakrabarti, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Nikhil Poojary, Marko Stankovic, Nestor Jesus Benitez, Marcelo Pereira, Bobo
Jamshedpur FC: Rafique Ali (GK), Joyner Lourenco, Sandip Mandi, Memo Moura, Bikash Jairu, Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh, Noe Acosta, Aniket Jadhav, CK Vineeth, David Grande
Match Info:
Match kicks off at 7:30pm IST
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV
Source: ISL Media