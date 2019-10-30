ISL 2019-20: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC: Preview, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, Head-to-Head, Probable XI, Team News, TV Info

Head-to-Head
In the head-to-head count Mumbai, Odisha will start with a clean slate as this is Odisha's maiden season. In this season, Mumbai City started their campaign with two away games in a row against Kerala Blasters FC and Chennaiyin FC. They managed to take all three points in Kochi before getting a draw in Chennai.
After a bit of away success, the Islanders will fancy their chances against Odisha FC who are still searching for their first win of the season after two close defeats.
However, it will be an interesting game between managers who have completely contrasting philosophies.
Odisha FC Team News
Jorge Costa's Mumbai City FC are known to sit back and absorb pressure as they look to hit teams on the break. While Costa does not put much emphasis on possession-based football, Josep Gombau's Odisha FC are very much comfortable on the ball and like to hog possession.
However, Odisha's defence has looked frail in the opening two matches where they have leaked in four goals, despite playing the majority of their opening game against a 10-man Jamshedpur FC.
"We didn't get the result. The first game we may have some passing inaccuracy. But in the second game, I think we dominated the game. We conceded due to small mistakes, but we controlled the game and created a lot of chances. I think the team is doing well and we don't deserve to get zero points. I am confident that the team will do well tomorrow," Gombau said.
Odisha FC have conceded winners in the final 10 minutes in both their matches so far, something which Gombau and his team needs to work upon. The task has not been made easy by the absence of Carlos Delgado who was sent off in their match against NorthEast United FC.
Mumbai FC Team News
Meanwhile, the Jorge Costa-coached team will have their hopes pinned on star forward Senegalese Modou Sougou, who was their leading goal-scorer last season. If 34-year-old Sougou fires and plays to his potential, then the Odisha defence will have a really hard time. Last season, Sougou's chemistry clicked with skipper Paulo Machado and if the duo clicks again, then the hosts could have an easy outing.
However, Sougou will also have to adjust with the new set of forwards which include Tunisian Amine Chermiti. Though the head coach would not have the services of their experienced mid-fielder Arnold Issoko, he has several good mid-fielders to deliver and these include Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Mohammed Rafique. Mid-fielder Sourav Das will sit out due to an injury.
An area of concern for Mumbai was that they were over-dependent on Sougou last season and this time, they will look to overcome this shortcoming. Mumbai's line will be manned by Pratik Chaudhari, Subasish Bose, Souvik Chakrabarti, who are expected to give a tough time to the Odisha forwards. It is understood that defender Mato Grgic will sit out of the game owing to an injury.
Mumbai are expected to go in with Amrinder Singh as their goal-keeper and his role will be crucial for the team's chances. It would be interesting to see whether Amrinder can keep a clean slate or not.
But Costa is not taking Odisha FC lightly. "Odisha FC, earlier Delhi Dynamos FC, played pretty well last season and created a lot of opportunities too. We must respect them and I know that it won't be easy," he said.
"I'm not hundred percent happy after our two games. We still have to work harder and do well. My players work hard daily and are happy together," he added.
Prediction:
Heading into the match, hosts Mumbai look to be the favourites against the visitors. Mumbai, who have not been defeated this season, will hope to add three more points to their kitty. On the other hand, Odisha who have not opened their account this season, will hope to secure at least a draw in Mumbai.
Probable Line-ups:
Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Sarthak Golui, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti
Odisha FC: Francisco Dorronsoro, Narayan Das, Shubham Sarangi, Rana Gharami, Mohammad Dhot, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Xisco Hernandez, Diawandou Diagne, Aridane Santana, Jerry Mawhmingthanga
Match Info:
The Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will kick off at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Thursday (Oct. 31) at 7:30pm IST.
Live on Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on Hotstar
Source: (With inputs from PTI & ISL Media)