Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, TV Info

By
ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Dream11, Fantasy Tips, TV Info

Guwahati, February 24: The ball is firmly in Chennaiyin FC’s court as their result against NorthEast United FC on Tuesday would determine the final Hero Indian Super League (ISL) standings and the play-off fixtures.

ISL Fixtures | ISL Points Table | ISL Results

Chennaiyin are currently fourth on the table with 28 points, two shy of third-placed Bengaluru FC. A draw or a defeat would mean that they would face league-toppers FC Goa in the play-offs.

Should they pick a win over the Highlanders at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here, a battle with second-placed ATK awaits them in the two-legged semi-finals.

Chennaiyin FC Team News

A lot would depend on Owen Coyle’s plans and whether he would look to hand an opportunity to his fringe players. Lucian Goian, Rafael Crivellaro and Nerijus Valskis have picked up three yellow cards this season and one more in the final league game would mean that they miss the first leg of the play-offs. It is highly unlikely that Coyle will take that risk by fielding them on Tuesday.

“First of all, we want to win the game. We have three boys on three yellow cards. It will be really naive to put them on and take a risk. So those players will be rested. Ultimately, you have to beat the best teams to win. Be it FC Goa or ATK. They are very good teams with perfect coaches. So when that comes, we will think about it. But still, we want to win tomorrow's game,” said Coyle.

Expect the likes of Rahim Ali, Karanjit Singh, Deepak Tangri and Aimol Reamsochung to be named in the starting XI. Should any of the above-mentioned players perform exceptionally well, it would pose a selection headache for Coyle ahead of the play-offs.

NorthEast United FC Team News

NorthEast United have their own battles to face. They suffered a humiliating 5-1 loss to Hyderabad FC last week and the Highlanders would be desperate to make amends in front of their home supporters and finish their season on a good note.

It has been a disappointing campaign for NorthEast as they failed to get going after a good start. Injuries to key players like Asamoah Gyan, Kai Heerings didn’t help as they struggled to find the back of the net.

They could only manage 14 goals from 17 outings, which means averaging less than a goal per match. Khalid Jamil has the unenviable task of ensuring that the spirit within the squad remains high as they play their final fixture of the season.

“This is the last match. Everybody will give their best and we will try to finish on a winning note. Chennaiyin have a good team. They did not start well but they played really well later. But I would like to give chances to the players who have not played many times this season,” said Jamil.

Probable Line-ups:

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Nim Dorjee, Kai Heerings, Wayne Vaz, Reagan Singh, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh, Martin Chaves

Chennaiyin FC: Karanjit Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Masih Saighani, Deepak Tangri, Laldinliana Renthlei, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dragos Firtulescu, Andre Schembri, Rahim Ali

Match Info:

Match kicks at 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Hotstar & Jio TV

Source: ISL Media

More ISL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, February 24, 2020, 22:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 24, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue