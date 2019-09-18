ISL 2019: Bengaluru FC adopts Balewadi Stadium on Pune as home venue

Bengaluru, September 18: Bengaluru FC has listed Balewadi Stadium in Pune as their home ground of for the upcoming ISL 2019 beginning next month. The BFC put out a tweet in this regard on Wednesday (September 18). The step, BFC, said has been taken to adhere to All India Football Federation (AIFF) Club Licensing deadline, which ended on September 15.
But in other reasons for a such a call, the athlete community in Karnataka has been up in arms against BFC using the Sree Kanteerava Stadium for football purpose.
The Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) has been opposing the use of the Kanteerava stadium by the JSW-owned club and had approached the Karnataka High Court to restrain football activities at the stadium premises arguing that venue was built exclusively for track and field events.
"The club is working closely with all stakeholders involved to find an amicable solution, and ensure that Bengaluru FC plays its home games out of the Sree Kanteerava Stadium," Bengaluru FC tweeted.
The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Karnataka, said a final decision on the Kanteerava Stadium has not been made yet. "We have sought legal opinion since the matter was in court. Once we receive it, we will decide what is to be done. It is not that we have ruled out BFC playing here," MS Ramesh, Joint-Director of the DYES was quoted as saying by the Hindu.