ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

ATKMB Team News
While the stats indicate the match would be a battle of attack against defence, ATKMB coach Antonio Habas brushed aside the claims. "I don't think that Mumbai is a team that only attacks. They have good progressional play and counter-attacks. It's very difficult to stop their team because they always play forward but I don't think it's a match between attacking and defending because football is a game of attacking and defending. Both teams have transitions from one side to the other," he said.
“The importance of a match depends on the moment. Now, it's a match between the first and second teams. Maybe two or three weeks later, the match may not have the same importance but the idea is to play the same way,” he added.
MCFC Team News
Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera has kept his team unbeaten following a defeat on opening day. The real test for the Spaniard however awaits when he faces ATKMB who are also on a five-match unbeaten run.
However, Lobera felt that the match wouldn’t determine the course of the league and said, “I think it's going to be important but not a crucial game. It's just halfway and in this competition anything is possible. Anything can change in short time. Most important thing is now to keep our focus and improve our game,”
Though there are no injury concerns for the Spaniard, he will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh, who received his second red card of the season. But the coach has based his principles on team play over individual dependence.
“Jahouh is an important player for us but I have a very good squad and there cannot be excuses about this,” he said. “Most important for me is teamwork. It's not about individuality. We are good players but you need to work as a team.”
“When you finish one game, the next game is the most important game. The situation is the same for tomorrow. It's going to be difficult as we are going to play against a good team. ATK Mohun Bagan are doing a good job,” he said.
ATK Mohun Bagan Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Lamba
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi;
Midfielders: Javi Hernandez, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Michael Regin, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Pronay Halder, Brad Inman, Jayesh Rane, Sk Sahil, Ningombam Engson Singh;
Forwards: Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh, Mohamad Fardin Ali
Mumbai City FC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Vikram Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa
Defenders: Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Desai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Sarthak Golui, Tondonba Singh, Mohamad Rakip
Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Cy Goddard, Asif Khan, Bidyananda Singh, Hernan Santana, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Sourav Das, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
Forwards: Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Bipin Singh, Farukh Choudhary,Vikram Pratap Singh
Match Details:
Date: Jan 11 (Monday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Jio TV