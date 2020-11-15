Football
ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC: Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Best Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Hyderabad set for fresh start under Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca (Image Courtesy: HFC Twitter)
Hyderabad set for fresh start under Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca (Image Courtesy: HFC Twitter)

Bengaluru, November 13: Hyderabad FC come into their second ever Indian Super League - ISL 2020-21 - on the back of a poor season in which they won just two matches.

HFC made their ISL debut last season, replacing the now-defunct club FC Pune City and had a poor first season as they finished at the foot of the table with just 10 points from 18 matches.

Now they will look for a better finish under Spanish coach Manuel Marquez Roca. The Nizams will kick off campaign against Odisha FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on November 23. Here's the SWOT, squads, fixtures etc.

Strength

Despite the departure of Albert Roca just months ahead of the season, Hyderabad have got a good coach as replacement with Manolo Marquez, who is known for expansive style of play. His appointment along with a few signings could be crucial to HFC's season.

Hyderabad FC have drafted in defender Odei Onaindia, midfielder Lluis Sastre, forwards Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza to form a Spanish core. They are stacked in the goalkeeping department with veteran Subrata Paul and Laxmikant Kattimani in their ranks. Plus, they also have Adil Khan, who has been a regular for Indian team.

Weakness

HFC will be up against more superior teams and with a new set-up, their team chemistry will also be affected. Conceding 39 goals, they held the worst defensive record last season and in attack they managed to score 21 goals thanks to Marcelino, but without their main source for goals, they will hope their new signings contribute.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar

Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes

Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu

Best Players

Adil Khan

Fran Sandaza

Lluis Sastre

Chinglensana Singh

Hyderabad FC Fixtures till round 11

November 23: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

November 28: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 2: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 15: Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal - 7:30 PM IST

December 20: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - 5:00 PM IST

December 27: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 30: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - 7:30 PM IST

January 4: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 8: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC - 7:30 PM IST

Prediction

With a completely new set up, Hyderabad FC are expected to experince something similar to last season, but may not finish at the foot of the table. However, a bottom half finish looks very likely for them with many superior teams in the competition.

Story first published: Sunday, November 15, 2020, 12:33 [IST]
