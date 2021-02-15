ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

HFC Team News
But for Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez, that doesn’t mean they are to be taken lightly.
“All the other teams, from Kerala who are second from the bottom, till the top positions, can climb positions in the table,” he said.
“We will play with Kerala with our style. We will not change that because (we need to win). We are nine games unbeaten but six of them are draws. We have to continue in the same vein and try to win the game because our season has been fantastic. We want to be in the top four.”
Plenty of drama can be expected from these two sides right until the final whistle. Fourteen of Kerala’s 22 goals have come in the second half while Hyderadad have scored 16 goals after the break - the second-most by a side this season.
The defenses of both sides have also not handled pressure well during this period. Kerala have conceded 18 goals in the second half, most by a team this season. Meanwhile, Hyderabad have conceded 11 of their 17 goals in the second period.
KBFC Team News
However, one big area Kerala coach Kibu Vicuna wants his side to improve on is their ability to convert chances.
“We have a lack of balance between attack and defense,” Vicuna stated. “Most of our games, we have been creating more chances than the opponents but we are not getting the points. We have to improve this aspect. We are working and analysing our mistakes. We are trying to have a more positive percentage in the relation between creating chances and scoring goals.”
Hyderabad Squad:
Goalkeepers: Lalbhiakhlua Jongte, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Subrata Paul Defenders: Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Odej Onaindia, Kynsailang Khongsit, Sahil Panwar Midfielders: Abhishek Halder, Adil Khan, Sahil Tavora, Halicharan Narzary, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohammed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes Forwards: Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Ishan Dey, Joel Chianese, Lalawmpuia, Liston Colaco, Rohit Danu
Kerala Squad:
Goalkeepers: Albino Gomes, Bilal Khan, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Khan. Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Nishu Kumar, Bakary Kone, Jessel Carneiro, Sandeep Singh, Abdul Hakku, Lalruatthara. Midfielders: Sergio Cidoncha, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Yendrembam Denechandra, Nongdamba Naorem, Arjun Jayaraj, Ayush Adhikari, Jeakson Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Ritwik Das, Rohit Kumar. Forwards: Gary Hooper, Jordan Murray, Facundo Pereyra, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Shaiborlang Kharpan.
Match Details:
Date: Feb 16
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV