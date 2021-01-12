ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Preview, Team News, Timings, Live Streaming Info

Odisha FC Team News
This is something that has crossed Odisha coach Stuart Baxter's mind, but he said that whatever issues stem from having to face the same team twice in four days, it is for both teams to bear.
"Is the glass half full or half empty? I think you can look at it both ways. Whatever it is, it is for both teams. If it is a positive, they've got just as much positives as we have. The only thing I can say is that it is going to be difficult for both teams," he said.
Baxter, however, refused to commit on whether he would opt for a change in tactics as to make it difficult for Chennaiyin to predict what his team would do. "It's a possibility, yes, when you have these doubleheaders. Sometimes you do change tactics. But we have to look at a fresh set of players, we have to look at the injuries. We have a suspension in Jacob (Tratt). So that is on the table. We will make a final decision later in the evening," he added.
Chennaiyin FC Team News
Sunday saw Chennaiyin's goal-scoring woes in the league continue with Rahim Ali and Jakub Sylvestr both missing golden opportunities to get their team the three points. Chennaiyin have netted the least goals in the league and have now not scored in half the games that they have played. With their main creative force Rafael Crivellaro out for the rest of the season, their forwards can't afford to be wasteful anymore.
For coach Csaba Laszlo, it is now evident that this is his biggest headache. "Our biggest problem according to me is actually scoring goals. We create a lot of chances. But somehow we haven't scored enough goals and if you don't score goals, it is very difficult to win games," he said.
OFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: Arshdeep Singh, Ankit, Arsh Banwait, Dorronsoro.
Defenders: Rana, Shubham, Amit, C Delgado, Gaurav Bora, Chhuantea, Sajid, Narayan.
Mid-fielders: Bikramjit, Dia Diagne, Xisco H, Jerry, M Tebar, Perez Guedes, Nandha, Romeo, Vinit.
Forwards: Aridane Santana, Daniel, Mangku Kuki
CFC Squad:
Goalkeepers: BY Revanth, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra.
Defenders: Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi Aimol, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri.
Midfielders: Fatkhulo Fatkhulloev (captain), Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Srinivasan Pandiyan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh.
Forwards: Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Isma.
Match Details:
Date: Jan 13 (Wednesday)
Time: 7:30pm IST
Live on: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar VIP, Jio TV