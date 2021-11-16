ISL 2021-22 Chennaiyin FC Team Preview: Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Strength, Weakness, Predictions

Strengths
An ability to fight against all odds has always Chennaiyin's major strength. The way they fought back in the 2019-20 season where they entered the final after languishing at the bottom of the table, being a pointer in the case.
In new skipper Thapa, they have the man for all seasons and if he can combine well with the new recruits, Chennaiyin FC will definitely be a force to be reckoned with this time.
Weakness
Defensive frailties has been Chennaiyin FC's Achilles Heel for years and no wonder the team concedes goals in a bulk.
The earlier Bandovic addresses it the better for the team. Frequent changes at the helm has not helped their cause either. With a seasoned pro like Bandovic in charge of the team now, things should improve for sure. The Montenegrin coach has it in him to take the team forward.
Squad
Chennaiyin FC spend big and were very busy during the summer transfer window. Thapa will hoping to use his international experience to guide the team, which is a good blend of youth and experience.
FULL SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas.
Defenders: Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan.
Midfielders: Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Aman Chetri, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi.
Forwards: Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz.
Key players, prediction and fixtures
Hungarian Vladirmir Koman, who was handpicked by Bandovic will be a key player to watch out for. He can form a lethal combination upfront with Suhail Pasha.
Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte can prop up the midfield well.
In seven editions, Chennaiyin FC have made it to the play-off stage four times, while going the distance two times. One of the most consistent teams in ISL, Marina Machans will fancy their play-off chance this time.
Fixtures (All matches 7.30pm IST)
Nov 23: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Nov 29: NortthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Dec 3: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal
Dec 11: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC
Dec 15: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Dec 18: Chennaiyin Fc vs Odisha
Dec 22: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters
Dec 30: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC
Jan 2: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC
Jan 8: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC