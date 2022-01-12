Football
ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing

By
Chennaiyin FC
The Marina Machans will be looking to dethrone the Nizams. Image: Chennaiyin FC

Bengaluru, January 13: Chennaiyin FC will aim to break into the top-four at the expense of Hyderabad FC when the two sides meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) tie at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday (January 13).

Placed sixth in the points table, Chennaiyin will dislodge Hyderabad from fourth position as they are on 14 points to Hyderabad's 16.

The Marina Machans lost to FC Goa in their last encounter but their defence has been solid and against a Bartholomew Ogbeche-less Hyderabad, they would fancy their chances of holding fort even more.

ISL FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

The current front-runner in the golden boot race finds himself suspended for Hyderabad's upcoming match after picking up his fourth yellow card in the last game.

Ogbeche is a vital cog in has Hyderabad's wheel and head coach Manolo Marquez will have his task cut out without the star Nigerian marksman.

In their first meeting, Chennaiyin beat Hyderabad 1-0 but since then Marquez's charges have looked the better side stitching together an eight-game unbeaten run before losing to in-form Kerala Blasters.

Hint of regret

Hint of regret

"Our loss against Chennaiyin at the start of the season was an accident. They took advantage of our mistake. It is not about learning from that game. It is about how to score the chances you get. In football, you never know, the same could happen or you play a bad game and win 1-0," Marquez said, with a hint of regret on missing the three points against Chennaiyin last time.

The Spaniard also conceded that his team won't be affected by Ogbeche's absence. "Zero (effect)," boasted Marquez.

Attacking woes

Attacking woes

For Chennaiyin, their attacking woes continue unabated, having found the back of the net only nine times this season from 10 games, the fewest by any team thus far. What would make coach Bozidar Bandovic more worried is Hyderabad's watertight backline. Hyderabad have conceded the joint fewest goals this season.

The biggest cause of concern would be Vladimir Koman's absence through injury. Bandovic is also eagerly awaiting a report from the team doctor to ascertain Nerijus Valskis' availability on Thursday (January 13), for an injury he sustained over the weekend

Tough match

Tough match

"We have been playing according to our strengths and we have proven results. We are not Manchester City and we are trying to play good. Last match was not up to standards. We will try our best," said Bandovic while addressing the media in the pre-match virtual interaction.

Bandovic added he is expecting a difficult game, "They (Hyderabad) are a good side and one of the best organised teams in the league." Aware of the challenges against Hyderabad, the Montenegrin coach urged his side to come up with a more aggressive approach. "We need to be better in attacking. Especially in the last game (against FC Goa), we were not good-we lost so many duels and second balls from the opponent. We need to be close to them to be in a better position and be more aggressive. We just need to repeat what we did in some of the games," the coach said.

Kick off time, head-to-head

Kick off time, head-to-head

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Date: January 13, Thursday

Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Head-to-Head: Matches: 5; Chenniayin FC: 3, Hyderabad FC: 2

Comments

MORE FOOTBALL NEWS

Story first published: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 16:40 [IST]
