ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC: Preview, Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing

Hint of regret
"Our loss against Chennaiyin at the start of the season was an accident. They took advantage of our mistake. It is not about learning from that game. It is about how to score the chances you get. In football, you never know, the same could happen or you play a bad game and win 1-0," Marquez said, with a hint of regret on missing the three points against Chennaiyin last time.
The Spaniard also conceded that his team won't be affected by Ogbeche's absence. "Zero (effect)," boasted Marquez.
Attacking woes
For Chennaiyin, their attacking woes continue unabated, having found the back of the net only nine times this season from 10 games, the fewest by any team thus far. What would make coach Bozidar Bandovic more worried is Hyderabad's watertight backline. Hyderabad have conceded the joint fewest goals this season.
The biggest cause of concern would be Vladimir Koman's absence through injury. Bandovic is also eagerly awaiting a report from the team doctor to ascertain Nerijus Valskis' availability on Thursday (January 13), for an injury he sustained over the weekend
Tough match
"We have been playing according to our strengths and we have proven results. We are not Manchester City and we are trying to play good. Last match was not up to standards. We will try our best," said Bandovic while addressing the media in the pre-match virtual interaction.
Bandovic added he is expecting a difficult game, "They (Hyderabad) are a good side and one of the best organised teams in the league." Aware of the challenges against Hyderabad, the Montenegrin coach urged his side to come up with a more aggressive approach. "We need to be better in attacking. Especially in the last game (against FC Goa), we were not good-we lost so many duels and second balls from the opponent. We need to be close to them to be in a better position and be more aggressive. We just need to repeat what we did in some of the games," the coach said.
Kick off time, head-to-head
Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda
Date: January 13, Thursday
Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar
Head-to-Head: Matches: 5; Chenniayin FC: 3, Hyderabad FC: 2