ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Time in IST, Telecast, Live Streaming info & Match Prediction

Goa, February 28: Two teams fighting for pole position will face each other in a clash of titans when Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday (March 1).
Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the top of the table, having qualified for the semifinals for the first time with two games in hand and 35 points in their kitty. Jamshedpur need one point to seal their maiden semi spot as they are currently second with 34 points after 17 matches.
Hyderabad are assured of a last-four berth, while Jamshedpur too has virtually sealed their place. So, it will be more about a fight for the top position in the league table and winning the League Shield when the two sides clash on Tuesday (March 1).
Jamshedpur have a game in hand and Owen Coyle would want his wards to make the most of it. But, the big worry for Coyle would be the unavailability of Greg Stewart who picked up his fourth yellow card in the final moments of Jamshedpur's win over NorthEast United.
Stewart has been involved in 54.5% of his team's goals this season and will be sorely missed. The Scottish playmaker has been in fine form of late, netting five goals and providing two assists in the last four matches.
"Greg is also suspended and there are also a few others who will be missing. Jordan Murray might play for longer minutes which is good for us but he is still not at his 100% yet, although he is getting better on a daily basis and there are others who have some niggles," said Coyle on the eve of the game.
Coyle also revealed that Jitendra is out of the clash against Hyderabad, while the head coach also added that a call on Boris Singh will be taken at the last minute.
"With Jitendra, I don't expect him to be playing the next game. Boris did some light work in the training but it'll be a last minute decision to have Boris involved in the next game," Coyle said.
Jamshedpur can only bow out if they lose all their remaining three games and Mumbai City FC lose against Kerala Blasters FC, and win their final match of the season against Hyderabad. Both teams will then end up on 34 points and Mumbai will go through on head-to-head count.
Although there is a lot at stake, head coach Coyle said he will take it one game at a time and Hyderabad FC is only focus now.
"We are only thinking about facing Hyderabad FC. Like I have said before, we really need to focus on one game at a time because if you look too far ahead then you get punched in the nose in the sport of football," said Coyle.
"So we are going to be playing fantastic opponents, an outstanding team with great individual talents along with a terrific coach."
As far as Hyderabad are concerned, Bartholomew Ogbeche will again look to continue his stellar show and lead the line for Manolo Marquez's side. Ogbeche currently leads the golden boot race with 17 goals. Javier Siviero and Joao Victor also have scored 6 and 5 goals respectively.
Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Match Prediction
The last time the two teams met, the game ended in a 1-1 draw. In fact in their 5 meetings head-to-head, Jamshedpur FC has a sole win, while four other matches have ended in a draw.
On recent form as well, there is very little to separate the two sides as both head into Tuesday's match on the back of four wins in their last five matches. So, another draw may be on the cards when they clash for the second time this season. But HFC may be slight favourites to edge out a win with JFC missing some key players.
Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Match Details
Kick off date and time: Tuesday, March 1 at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa
Live Channel: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2HD and Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar and Jio TV
