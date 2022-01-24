ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, Timing, Match Prediction

Goa, January 24: Mumbai City FC will know they have a golden opportunity to snap a five-game winless run when they take on rock-bottom NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday (January 25).
Mumbai are out of the top-four in the points table for the first time this season, sitting in fifth place tied on points with Hyderabad FC on 17 from 11 games.
Even if Hyderabad beat SC East Bengal on Monday (January 24), a win for Mumbai would mean they go level on points with League leaders Kerala Blasters who are also on 20 points but with a game in hand.
NorthEast United, meanwhile, are last in the points table having only nine points to show for from 13 games with 2 wins, 3 draws and 8 defeats.
But, the defending champions are undergoing a wretched run with no wins in the last five games and against NorthEast United who have not won in their last six games, losing four of them, the Islanders would heavily fancy their chances.
Head coach Des Buckingham would want his side to improve defensively after Mumbai leaked 13 goals in their last 5 matches. They have conceded 3 goals in each 4 of their 5 matches.
In the 6 matches, before the winless run started, they conceded more than 2 goals in a match only once. The Islanders conceded 7 goals in the first 6 matches of the season. They have been conceding more goals, shots, and shots on target in their last 5 matches.
"In the last few games we have played some good football but it is just that, we have not been able to come up with the results. With 9 games to go, we are in a good position to finish off strongly in the second half of the season," said Buckingham.
"It starts with NorthEast tomorrow. In fact, I was impressed with the way they played their last game. They could have ended the game at least with a result as they had a lot of chances in the game."
NorthEast United displayed a gritty performance in their last game and were unlucky not to get anything out of it. Marcelinho looked razor-sharp in the last game since coming on and so did Marco Sahanek, their two January transfer window signings.
The Highlanders' troubles in holding onto leads would bother head coach Khalid Jamil. Despite taking a lead in their 2-1 loss to Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United conceded two goals in quick succession to lose grip of the game.
NorthEast United have dropped points from winning positions in five of their last 6 games. The last time the two sides met, it was a tasty encounter that ended in a 3-3 draw.
Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Match Details
Venue: PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa
Date: January 25, Tuesday
Kick off time: 7:30 PM IST
Live Telecast: Star Sports Network - Star Sports 3
Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar and JioTV
Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Match Prediction
In the 15 meetings between the two sides in ISL, Mumbai City FC has won 7 times, while NorthEast United has won 5 times with 3 matches ending in a draw.
While Mumbai may have slight edge in head-to-head battles, the reigning champions have beaten NorthEast United only once in their last five meetings, losing twice and drawing twice.
However, form-wise both teams have managed to draw two times and have lost 3 times in the last five matches this season. So, you can't rule out another draw or even a surprise result from the bottom side NEUFC. On paper though Mumbai seem strong.
