ISL: Star Sports launches new campaign 'Yeh India Ka Football Hai', urge football fans to come together

New Delhi, Nov 16: For over eight years, the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has significantly altered the football landscape in the country - from nurturing and showcasing young players, creating a wide talent pool, attracting the attention of some of the biggest stars and clubs in the world to creating a dedicated fan base, the league has emphatically evolved every season.
The premier football league in the country has also established the inherent growth of Indian football stars and made them household names.
As the new season of the Hero ISL 2021-22 dawns over the horizon, Star Sports network, the official broadcaster of the tournament, celebrates the true passion of fans coming together to support their teams, cities, and favourite stars in the league through its campaign- 'Yeh India Ka Football Hai'.
The campaign film creatively articulates the highlights of the storied league - key rivalries in the league, the fandom that players have gained throughout the country, and the voracious fanfare across teams- a true indication and celebration of Indian football throughout the country making it 'India ka Football'.
Speaking about the Hero ISL 2021-22 campaign, a Star Sports spokesperson said, "Every Indian football fan looks forward to the power-packed live-action of Hero ISL. We are thrilled to bring the football fans together to celebrate 'India ka Football' with another edition of the Hero ISL which will lay emphasis on an enhanced viewing experience, improved storytelling, product innovations, and stronger fan engagement."
The Hero ISL 2021-22 returns to the sandy shores of Goa once again this time. Last season's finalists ATK Mohun Bagan will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener.
SC East Bengal will get their campaign underway against Jamshedpur FC on November 21, while defending champions Mumbai City FC will renew their highly anticipated rivalry against FC Goa on November 22 in a blockbuster clash.
The first instalment of the high-octane derby SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be held in the second round of the season on November 27.
Source: Media Release