ISL 2021-22 Transfer News: Kerala Blasters release six players, sign new footballer from Goa

Kochi, June 12: Kerala Blasters took the first step towards new season of Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) by letting go six foreign players and signing a new footballer from Goa as the transfer window switched into the active mode ahead of the domestic season.
Here MyKhel is looking at the transfer activities of Kerala Blasters, who have promised FIFA to clear all dues to former players at the earliest. The world governing body had imposed a transfer ban on the Blasters.
1 Blasters let go six foreign stars
Starting of with defenders, the Kochi-based outfit released Bakary Kone and Costa Nhamoinesu, who appeared for the Kerala team in 14 and 16 matches respectively. Surprisingly, Jordan Murray, who scored seven goals from 19 matches to be their top-scorer last season, too was let go.
Gary Hooper, who netted 5 goals from 18 matches, and mid-fielder Vincent Gomez, who also scored two goals, were released ahead of ISL 2021-22. Facundo Pereyra, who appeared in 10 matches and made three assists, too was let go by the Blasters. The Kerala team, which failed to reach the knockout stages in ISL 2020-21, made the announcement through their twitter account.
2. New signing
The Kerala Blasters drafted in Anil Gaonkar from Vasco SC. Anil made an impression in the Goa Premier League for Vasco. "I was very happy and surprised when my coach Micky Fernandes informed me that Kerala Blasters FC want to sign me for the upcoming season of ISL," said Gaonkar.
The winger, who hails from Kotharlim in Sanguem taluka, said it was a dream come true as he always wanted to play in the top division of Indian football.
Gaonkar has been with the Vasco SC side for the last four years and has represented Goa at the U-20 level as well. "I have to prove my mettle now. If they consider me as an asset for them, I have to prove them right," said Gaonkar, who lives with his joint family in the village, where his mother does odd jobs.