ISL feature: Rise again is FC Goa's magic mantra

Different pattern
A pattern has emerged over the years. Five appearances in the play-offs in six seasons of the ISL helps cement that.
The Gaurs do not just find a way to reach the play-offs. More often than not, it is a bulldozing run to the top, characterised by high octane, possession-based brand of football that has time and again forced oppositions into submission.
New-look Gaurs
A penchant for taking the initiative has resulted in helping the Gaurs create a niche for themselves in the ISL. With the club philosophy undeterred, one can expect much more of the same in the season to come.
Heading into this new normal is a very different-looking FC Goa team; this time in the reins in the hands of new Spanish head coach, Juan Ferrando. Gone are many who became household names in Goa, the most prominent of them being Ferran Corominas.
Season of change
Taking their place is a fresh lot, which includes five new foreign signings. The fresh faces promise to give the Gaurs a whole new dimension - a similar style presented with an entirely different approach and attention to details.
Throughout the pre-season Juan has preached the need to be pliable, having customised solutions to the problems posed by each and every opponent, and different situations that the match presents.
Rise again!
"We would continue to play an attacking brand of football, playing the game on the front foot. That's the philosophy of the club and that's what really attracted me to the job. It's aligned with the kind of football I believe in," said Ferrando.
While time will certainly answer many questions, the Gaurs, like seasons before have left no stone unturned with a view to getting better. ‘Rise Again' is not just a gimmicky hashtag that is normally thrown around like a marketing ragdoll. For the Gaurs, it's their outlook for the season.