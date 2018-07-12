ISL: International players from Uruguay, Costa Rica, Iran, Panama offered to Indian clubs

Mumbai, July 12: Following the corporate inject, Kolkata giants East Bengal now have roped in Costa Rican World Cupper Johnny Acosta in a sensational deal who will don the red and yellow jersey for the coming season.
According to reports, Quess Corp group have decided to invest a huge sum of Rs 40 crore a year in the team and Acosta is the result of the investment as the team from Bengal are expecting a lot more big names further in coming times.
However, if some of the reports are to be true, this time not only East Bengal but also other ISL sides are also looking at a number of high profile signings from the World cup squads of Uruguay, Iran, Panama, Iceland etc.
The Indian football crowd has already seen the likes of Roberto Carlos, Nesta, Forlan, Anelka, Berbatov and Del Piero etc to don the jersey of ISL sides, however, most of the superstars came to India following their career's end.
But if a report from Times of India is now believed to be true, the ISL sides now can too endure the luxury like East Bengal as many of the players from such above mentioned sides who are regular in their international jersey are reportedly ready to pile their trade in India.
Some of the top players from the above-mentioned nations reportedly has been offered by their agent to ISL sides and the Indian sides are now reportedly evaluating all the options to bring them to the subcontinent.
The most prominent among the list is Uruguay's, Cristian Rodriguez. The 32-year-old midfielder who has the experience of playing with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-German etc and has more than 100 caps to his name reportedly is willing to pack his bags if someone can match his annual package which is 13 crore.
The midfielder currently plays for his home side Atletico Penarol and with no cap on any marquee signing, a 13 crore deal for the player is very much possible for any ISL sides.
Another name doing the rounds is Iceland's defender Kari Arnason. The centre-back who formed an admirable partnership with Ragnar Sigurdsson in this World Cup and previously in Euro reportedly has been approached by FC Pune City.
Iran captain, Masoud Shojaei who has played at three successive World Cups and captained the team reportedly too has been offered by his agent.
FC Goa who in the coming season have to cope with forward Manuel Lanzarote's departure apparently looking at the player to replace him. The 34-year-old Iranian forward previously played for the current FC Goa coach Sergio Lobera during his Las Palmas stint in 2014 and it is understood that the former relation could emerge as an important point in the deal.
Panama's all-time record cap holder midfielder Gabriel Gomez who appeared in 148 internationals and played seven Gold Cup tournaments also have reportedly been offered to Indian clubs. The 34-year-old midfielder who played in all the World Cup group stage matches apparently is looking at a three-year contract and the chance to end his career in India.
Apart from them, former Brazilian midfielder Robinho has also been linked with a sensational move to newly cash-rich side East Bengal whereas former Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen Coach Robin Dutt has also been associated as a managerial choice for the Kolkata club.
