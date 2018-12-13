Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

ISL preview, start time, where to watch, live streaming: Goa, NorthEast look to overcome slump

By
Fc Goa players go through their paces during a training session
Fc Goa players go through their paces during a training session. Images: ISL Media

Goa, December 13: The battle for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Boot will heat up this Friday (December 14) as FC Goa tackle NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa.

Ferran Corominas, who has eight goals and five assists to his name, will look to nudge ahead of NorthEast striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has scored eight goals as well.

"Coro is an important player for us, not just because he has scored eight goals but also because he has five assists. If you look at the list of players who have scored goals and assisted in that manner, I don't think there are many," said FC Goa head coach Sergio Lobera.

Interestingly, both these strikers haven't been among goals in their last three outings which has affected their teams a bit.

ISL Results | Points table

Learn and improve

Learn and improve

Both FC Goa and NorthEast United are winless in their last three matches.

"Fundamentally, we haven't been scoring a lot of goals (in the last few games). We need to learn and improve from our mistakes and it needs to serve us a lesson for the rest of our games," said Goa's Spanish coach.

Top scorers

Top scorers

Despite this, FC Goa are still the top scorers of the ISL this season with 22 goals. NorthEast haven't been as prolific but their goal difference is the same as that of their opponents - six.

Lobera will press upon the fact that his side needs to take the lead which will put pressure on NorthEast to come out of their shell and take the game to the opposition.

It must be noted that in each of the four games Goa have dropped points, they have conceded the first goal and struggled to find their way back into the tie. They need to overcome this slump and get back to winning ways.

High pressing

High pressing

NorthEast are unbeaten in their five away games and only dropped two points from a possible 15 on the road. The Highlanders are also miserly at the back with only nine leaked in and it will be interesting to see how they hold up against the high pressing Goa.

"I have my own problems. We started the season with 22 players but at the moment I have 17. From 17, (the fitness of) two is questionable. We played five games in the last week and from that we suffered injuries," said head coach Eelco Schattorie.

Crucial role

Crucial role

"At the same time, Goa lost their playmaker (Jahouh) and I'm happy with that. Also, they lost their last game, which puts them under pressure but I'm more worried looking at our team," Schattorie added.

Rowllin Borges will have a crucial role to play in midfield as he returns to his old stomping ground. The midfielder has quickly established himself as one of the mainstays of the NorthEast contingent.

Will Goa go all out and chase a victory before the international break, or can Schattorie's troops emerge victorious?

(Source: ISL Media)

Kick off

Goa vs Northeast United

December 14, 7.30pm

Live on Star Sports 1

Live streaming on Hotstar

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: BEN 1 - 0 ATK
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 21:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue