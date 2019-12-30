Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL reschedules six matches in New Year

By
ISL
Two matches featuring NorthEast United have been rescheduled.

Bengaluru, December 30: The Indian Super League (ISL) has rescheduled six matches of the 2019-20 season due to a variety of reasons.

According to a statement posted by ISL on its website, the game between NorthEast United FC and Chennaiyin FC, which was postponed on December 12 due to protests in Guwahati, will now be played on February 25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

One more game of NorthEast United has also been rescheduled as their engagement against Jamshedpur FC has been moved from January 2 to February 10 "due to non-availability of the stadium" because of Khelo India Youth Games, to be held at the venue from January 2 to 22.

The ISL orgainsers have also swapped the games between Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC (scheduled on February 7) and North East United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (scheduled on February 9).

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

The scheduled match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC, on February 12, has been moved to February 13, while the February 13 match between FC Goa and Mumbai City FC has been moved to February 12.

ISL, which is on a three-day break resumes in the New Year on January 2, with Northeast United hosting Jamshedpur FC.

FC Goa are currently on top of the ISL table with 21 points from 10 games, followed by ATK while defending champions Bengaluru FC are third.

(Source: ISL Media)

More INDIAN SUPER LEAGUE News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Koneru Humpy is on top of the world
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 30, 2019, 12:54 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue