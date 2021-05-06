ISL: Spain World Cup winner David Villa joins Odisha FC to spearhead global football operations

Bengaluru, May 6: Indian Super League (ISL) side Odisha FC on Thursday (May 6) announced the arrival of Spain legend and World Cup winner David Villa to the club to spearhead its global football operations.
Odisha FC, who finished at the bottom of the points table in the ISL 2020-21 season with just 12 points from 20 games, have started the rebuild and took to social media to announce the arrival of the Spain great.
"World Cup winner and Spanish football legend @Guaje7Villa has been brought in by Odisha FC to spearhead our global football operations," Odisha FC tweeted.
Former OFC Head Coach, Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also a part of the club's Technical Football Committee along with David Villa. 🤝#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #davidvilla— Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) May 6, 2021
"Former OFC Head Coach, Josep Gombau and Victor Onate are also a part of the club's Technical Football Committee along with Villa," the Odisha club posted in another tweet.
The 39-year-old Villa had represented Sporting Gijon, Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid in the domestic circuit during his playing career in Europe, winning three La Liga titles, three Copa del Reys and also a Champions League with Barcelona in 2011.
After his Europena adventure, the forward then joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York City in 2015 and spent four seasons at the club before joining Japan's J1 League club Vissel Kobe, which will be the last club he represents as a player.
Villa took the field for Spain 98 times, scoring 59 goals and managed to win the Euro 2008 and FIFA World Cup 2010.