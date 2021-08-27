ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign Nongdomba Naorem

Bengaluru, August 27: Indian Super League (ISL) franchise FC Goa have completed the signing of young winger Nongdomba Naorem on a free transfer.
The 21-year-old moves to the Gaurs after two seasons with Kerala Blasters -- the first of which he spent out on loan with Mohun Bagan, helping them to the I League title in 2020 alongside fellow Gaur Alexander Romario Jesuraj.
That season saw him score two goals and he also had five assists in 16 games for the Mariners.
Last season saw him play three games in the ISL in the colours for Blasters before an unfortunate injury brought down the curtains to his campaign earlier than expected.
"Today is a big day. I'm very happy to sign for one of the biggest clubs in India. It's a club that I feel is the best fit for me and is one that I've admired for a long time," Naorem told fcgoa.in.
"I'm now looking forward to understanding what the coach demands from me and script a new chapter in my life," the young winger added as he has put pen to paper on a long-term contract after passing medical and agreeing personal terms.
Hailing from Wabagai in Manipur, Naorem came through the ranks at the Minerva Punjab Academy. He shot to fame first with some eye-catching performances for the National team in the FIFA Under-17 World Cup held in 2017.
He has since then gone on to play for the Indian Arrows in the I League before making the switch to Blasters. His sole campaign in that competition will be remembered for a breathtaking solo goal - which saw the nimble-footed winger cut in from the left before dribbling and willing past five Shillong Lajong defenders before slotting the ball past the keeper.
FC Goa's Director of Football Ravi Puskur welcomed Naorem on board, "We're delighted to secure the services of Nongdomba (Naorem). He's a highly technical player and has the directness needed in one on one situations for a player in his position. He caught our eye with his performances for Mohun Bagan in the I League in the 2019-20 season and was unlucky to have his season curtailed by injury last year. We feel that he can develop into a player who fits very well into our system and can become a differential player with a real emphasis on providing the end product."