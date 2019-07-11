Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ISL Transfer Watch: FC Goa sign winger Alex Romario Jesuraj

By
Alexander Romario Jesuraj
Alex Romario Jesuraj who has been signed by FC Goa on 3-year-deal, will be loaned out to Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season.

Goa, July 2019: Winger Alexander Romario Jesuraj has joined Indian Super League (ILS) runners-up FC Goa on a three-year-deal, which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

The Tamil Nadu winger will be sent out on loan to Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season.

The 22-year-old made 34 appearances for I League side Chennai City FC across the previous two seasons, ending 2018-'19 with a winners' medal.

The flying winger is widely considered as an exciting player, scoring four goals for CCFC, earning the sobriquet of "Namma Neymar Romario" (Our Neymar Romario).

Named after Brazilian legend and FIFA World Cup winner Romario, the winger from Dindigul broke into the Tamil Nadu Under-16 team at 13, also earning himself a place in the India U-13 camp. He started his senior-level career at Arrows FC in the Chennai Football Association Senior Division before switching to I-League side Chennai City.

Romario was happy to join FC Goa and reserved words of praise for their style of football, "I'm very excited to join the best club in India. I watched them play last season and understood that this is the type of football that I wanted to play."

Ravi Puskur, Head of Technical Operations at FC Goa, said, "We're very pleased with the capture of Romario, adding to the roster of highly talented Indian youngsters at the club. He's an exciting winger who is very dynamic on the pitch. He's also a proven winner, having won a league title at a relatively young age."

(Source: FC Goa Media)

More FOOTBALL News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Semi Final 2 - July 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
England
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 11, 2019, 10:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue