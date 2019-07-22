Football

ISL Transfer Watch: Rueda joins Jamshedpur FC

By
Aitor Monroy Rueda
Aitor Monroy Rueda becomes the third Spaniard to join Jamshedpur FC this season. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, July 22: Indian Super League (ISL) club Jamshedpur FC have roped in midfielder Aitor Monroy Rueda from Spanish third division side Inter de Madrid on a one-year deal.

Though Rueda who had signed for Inter de Madrid at the end of January this year, the central midfielder still managed to make 19 appearances for them, although he failed to score any goal.

The presence of multiple Spaniards in the Jamshedpur squad will help Rueda settle and adapt to the league better. The club's recent style of play is also quite similar to the way the midfielder has operated through most of his career, making his transition potentially seamless.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Jamshedpur FC," said Rueda after putting pen to papers.

"It's a great opportunity to play in a unique country like India and I'm particularly looking forward to playing for the fans in Jamshedpur. The ISL is a massive tournament. I'm ready to give all my energy and passion to help Jamshedpur FC lift the ISL trophy," he added.

The 31-year-old had spent his entire youth career playing for Alcala, another Spanish club. In 2005, he made the jump and signed for cross-city giants Atletico Madrid. Rueda appeared for the B and C teams of the Los Rojiblancos, but could never make it to the first team. Following a two-year spell with another Spanish club, the midfielder moved out of the country, signing for Romanian outfit, Ceahlaul.

He spent three years at the club, scoring his only senior professional goal to date for them. Rueda then earned an upgrade in 2014, moving to CFR Cluj, a club that more often than not, appears in the UEFA Champions League. He went on to make 27 appearances for them.

(Source: ISL Media)

Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 14:03 [IST]
