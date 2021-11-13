Football
Italy 1-1 Switzerland: Jorginho skies late penalty as automatic qualifying hopes go to the wire

By Daniel Lewis
Roberto Mancini, Italy coach
Roberto Mancini, Italy coach

Turin, November 13: Jorginho missed a late penalty as Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Friday's eventful contest at Stadio Olimpico, leaving both sides' automatic qualifying hopes for the 2022 World Cup in the balance.

There was nothing to separate the teams at the top of Group C in terms of points accrued heading into the contest and that is how it remained after a gripping 90 minutes in Rome.

The Azzurri fell behind to a powerful Silvan Widmer drive after 11 minutes but hit back through fellow right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo's header before half-time.

European champions Italy had a glorious chance to win the game in the 90th minute and take control at the summit, but Jorginho skied his spot-kick to set up a tense final round of fixtures.

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 3:20 [IST]
