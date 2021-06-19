Italy vs Wales, Euro 2020: Dream11 prediction, Head-to-Head, key players, kick off time in India

Bengaluru, June 19: The third matchday of the European Championship is set to start from Sunday with Italy set to take on Wales in the first game of the gameweek at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome.
Euro 2020: Three key battles of the Italy vs Wales clash
The Azzurri became the first nation to secure their place in the knockout stages having recorded two 3-0 wins against Turkey and Switzerland in the first two games. Roberto Mancini's boys will be keen to continue their strong run of form when they take on Rob Page's Welsh side on Sunday.
On the other hand, Wales head into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Turkey and will need just one point to ensure their place in the knockout stages of the Euros. The Red Dragons picked up their first win of the tournament on Wednesday, when they claimed a 2-0 win over Turkey and prior to that, they were held to an opening-day 1-1 draw by Switzerland last Saturday.
Head-to-head record:
Italy have been the dominant side against Wales over the years. They have picked up seven wins in nine meetings between the two sides, with Wales having picked up two. The most recent faceoff between the two countries was back in 2003 in Euro Qualifying, when Italy cruised to an emphatic 4-0 victory.
Key players:
Italy - Nicolò Barella
Roberto Mancini is likely to opt for several changes to his starting XI against Wales in order to give some of his key players much needed rest. Star midfielder Nicolò Barella is however likely to retain his spot in the three-man midfield and can potentially be the one to make the difference against Wales.
Wales - Aaron Ramsey
In their 2-0 win over Turkey, star midfielder Aaron Ramsey scored the opening goal and had a brilliant game in the middle of the park. The experienced midfielder could once again turn out to be the player to make the difference as Wales take on mighty Italy.
Expected lineups
Italy: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovani Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Francesco Acerbi, Emerson Palmieri; Marco Verratti, Bryan Cristante, Nicolò Barella; Federico Bernardeschi, Andrea Belotti, Federico Chiesa
Wales: Danny Ward; Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Chris Gunter, Neco Williams; Joe Allen, Aaron Ramsey; Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson, Daniel James
Suggested Dream11 lineup:
Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma
Defenders - Giovani Di Lorenzo, Neco Williams, Connor Roberts, Emerson Palmieri
Midfielders - Aaron Ramsey, Nicolò Barella, Gareth Bale, Harry Wilson, Federico Chiesa
Forwards - Andrea Belotti
Best choice for Captain and Vice-Captain:
Andrea Belotti and Gareth Bale
Kick off time in India and how to watch
Date: June 20 (Sunday), 2021
Time: 21:30 PM IST
TV Channels: Sony Ten 2/HD (English), Sony Ten 3/HD (Hindi), Sony Six/HD and Sony Ten 4/HD (Regional language)
Live Streaming: SonyLIV, Jio TV