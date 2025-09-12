Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Jack Grealish Recognised As Premier League Player Of The Month After Stellar Start With Everton Jack Grealish has been awarded the Premier League Player of the Month for August after assisting four goals for Everton. His impressive performances have made a notable difference for the team this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 20:47 [IST]

David Moyes praised Jack Grealish for his impressive impact at Everton. Grealish, on loan from Manchester City for the 2025-26 season, has excelled under Moyes' guidance. The England international, overlooked by Thomas Tuchel recently, assisted four Premier League goals in August, leading Europe's top five leagues. His performances earned him the Premier League Player of the Month award.

Grealish's accolade marks his first Player of the Month win and makes him the 10th Everton player to achieve this honour. He surpassed Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike and Dominik Szoboszlai, as well as former teammate Erling Haaland. Moyes expressed his delight, stating, "I'm really pleased for him. He's worked incredibly hard in games." Grealish's dedication during summer preparations has been evident in his performances.

The midfielder has matched Chelsea's Joao Pedro with the most goal involvements in the Premier League. Moyes emphasised Grealish's influence, saying, "He's made a big difference for us." The manager credited Grealish's mindset and desire to play as key factors in his success. "It's nothing down to me. It's down to Jack Grealish," Moyes added.

Grealish aims to continue his form against Aston Villa at Hill Dickinson Stadium. No player has ever assisted two or more goals in three consecutive Premier League matches. However, Grealish seeks to achieve this feat against his former club. He is already the first Everton player to assist twice in two consecutive league games.

This season, only Oscar Bobb (seven), Estevao (eight), Mohammed Kudus (nine), and Yankuba Minteh (11) have completed more dribbles than Grealish's six in the Premier League. His recent performances highlight his significant contribution to Everton's attacking play.

Aston Villa's Struggles

Aston Villa faces challenges this season under Unai Emery's management. For only the second time in their history, they have failed to score in their opening three league matches, a situation last seen in 1997-98. Only four teams have gone scoreless in their first four Premier League games.

Moyes acknowledged Villa's potential despite their current struggles: "I've got respect for Aston Villa and I've got great respect for their manager." He noted that Villa is expected to be competitive near the top of the table.

The upcoming match between Everton and Aston Villa is crucial for both teams as they seek to improve their standings early in the season.