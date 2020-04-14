Jadon Sancho's 2019-20 numbers compared with Manchester United's current attackers

Bengaluru, April 14: Speculation surrounding Jadon Sancho's future has ramped up recently with Manchester United believed to be the leading contender signing the attacker in Summer.
The 20-year-old is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has only improved massively since his switch to Borussia Dortmund from Manchester City in 2017.
In terms of his return, especially when it comes to goals and assists, he is challenging Europe's top guns already, however, where does he rest compared to other Manchester United forwards.
With the help of statistics (as per whoscored), below we have compared some of the most interesting numbers from Sancho 2019-20 season with other Manchester United forwards.
Goals
In 23 appearances so far Sancho has scored 14 goals, second-most goals scored by an under-21 player in Europe. Compared to him, United's top scorer is Marcus Rashford with 14 goals while first-team striker Anthony Martial has 11 goals. Greenwood’s although has had an impressive breakthrough season at Old Trafford, and his five goals have come at a rate of one every 129.6 minutes. James is the furthest behind all of the three with only three goals to his name.
Assists
With only Kevin De Bruyne and Thomas Muller having registered more assists over Europe’s top five leagues, Jadon Sancho is having his career-best time so far with 15 assists to his name. United's top assist provider is newcomer James with six assists while Rashford has four and Martial three.
Goal involvement
Sancho is experiencing his best-ever tally in a single season with an incredible goal involvement in every 62.3 minutes in the league. Rashford only comes close in the list with goal contribution every 104.5 minutes while Martial has contribution in every 134.6 minutes, Greenwood at a rate of one every 129.6 minutes and James with an average of a goal or assist every 241.6 minutes.
Chances creation per 90
Sancho has created a double number of chances compared to all Manchester United attackers. The Dortmund winger average of 2.6 chances per 90 minutes in the Bundesliga while Rashford and Greenwood created only 1.1 chances per game with and Martial and James both on 1.0.
Successful dribbles per 90
In this segment too, the English prodigy outcasts the United attackers. Sancho has completed a 2.9 successful dribbles per 90 minutes compared to Rashford's 2.1 successful dribbles and Martial's 1.7. Greenwood, on the other hand, has managed 1.4 per 90 while James is bottom of the list with 1.1 per 90.
Tackles per 90
The Dortmund winger is quite limited in this segment compared to other United options. Greenwood has managed to put in the best defensive display with 1.5 tackles per 90 while James is second with 0.8 tackles per 90. Sancho and Rashford make the list with same tackles per 90 with 0.6 while Martial has the worst with averaging 0.5 tackles per 90.
Interception per 90
Sancho, however, comes out on top in this category with having almost the same number of all four United attackers altogether. Sancho averages a 0.6 interception per 90 while Rashford and Greenwood have 0.3, James 0.2 and Martial 0.1.
Verdict
Sancho surely looks to be already a better prospect and options than all the United attackers combined at the moment. There's no doubt having him in the side would be massive recoup by the Soslkajer and co.