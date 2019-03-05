Jamie Carragher picks his Premier League player of the year

Bengaluru, March 5: There are still two months remaining to the closure of the Premier league season, but that has not stopped the fans and pundits from picking their choice of player of the season.
Liverpool and Manchester City are clearly the two top teams this season with their respective squads playing a huge part in gaining the success till now. However, apart from the top two teams, Tottenham Hotspurs, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United have shown resilience in their way.
From Sergio Aguero to Mohamed Salah, to Eden Hazard to Paul Pogba, all these stars till now have been pivotal for their respective side however while discussing the player of the season, former Liverpool defender, and now a Skysports pundit, Jamie Carragher has opened up about choice and suggested that amongst them, one name has been standout all along, and that is Virgil van Dijk.
The Liverpool defender is in his first full season with Liverpool, having joined for £75m from Southampton last January and has been the absolute backbone of the squad.
The Dutchman was instrumental in helping the Reds keep their 17th clean sheet of the season - highest in the league as he again repelled Everton's attacks in a hectic game at Goodison Park. And following the game, the former Liverpool defender has backed Virgil van Dijk to win the PFA Player of the Year award.
Carragher said: "Van Dijk's performance today was unbelievable. I actually think he should be PFA player of the year. Perhaps it is a little bit early for that. Today, if he wasn't playing I think Everton would have won the game.
"He looks like a man playing in a kids' game. He is playing against some of the best players in European football and he is making it look so easy. He looks like he isn't being tested enough. You feel there is more gears for him to go into."
Van Dijk has played has played in all of Liverpool's 29 league fixtures this season and has been directly effective for the side having the best defensive record in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old was essential in Liverpool's progress during the month of February with three clean sheets in four PL games, converting an incredible 25 aerial duels, and making 23 clearances. He also managed to get himself onto the score sheet twice with two headed goals which sealed a 5-0 thumping over the Hornets at the end of February.