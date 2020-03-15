Football
Coronavirus: Carragher shoots down suggestion Premier League season should be 'voided'

By Daniel Lewis

London, March 15: Jamie Carragher has shot down suggestions by West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady that the Premier League season should be 'voided' amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Top-flight clubs are due to meet next week to discuss potential next steps following Friday's announcement that no games will be played until at least April 3.

Writing in her column for The Sun, Brady claimed abandoning the Premier League two months early would be the fairest thing to do, meaning Liverpool missing out on the title.

Runaway leaders Liverpool lead Manchester City by 25 points but boss Jurgen Klopp said he accepted the decision to suspend all matches as the COVID-19 death toll rises.

TV presenter Piers Morgan expressed his support for Brady's comments on Twitter, but former Liverpool defender Carragher took a different view when responding to the message.

"Have a look at Klopp's comments compared to Karren Brady's," he said, accompanied by a facepalm emoji.

"What's fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the football is allowed to start again.

Coronavirus: Brady calls for Premier League season to be 'null and void'

"The football authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I’m sure they can sort next season out."

Brady's comments come with West Ham languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, level on points with Watford in 17th and Bournemouth in 18th.

Story first published: Sunday, March 15, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 15, 2020

