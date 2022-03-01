Football
Jesse Marsch appointed new Leeds United head coach

By Joe Wright

Leeds, March 1: Leeds United have appointed Jesse Marsch as their new head coach.

The former RB Leipzig boss will succeed Marcelo Bielsa on a deal until June 2025, subject to international clearance.

Bielsa left the club following last weekend's 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham. It was their fourth consecutive loss in the top flight and meant they conceded 20 goals in February alone, the most in a single calendar month by any team in Premier League history.

Leeds director of football Victor Orta said: "We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter.

"Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg, and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

"We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds."

Marsch was named Leipzig boss prior to the start of the season after initially joining the club in 2018 as assistant to Ralf Rangnick.

He won the Austrian domestic double with sister club Salzburg in 2018-19, which saw him named as successor to Julian Nagelsmann at Leipzig, but the 48-year-old was sacked last December after winning just five of his first 14 Bundesliga games in charge.

Leeds face Leicester City away in their next league game on March 5.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 1:20 [IST]
