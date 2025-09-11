Football Joao Pedro Optimistic About Chelsea's Future Ahead Of Brentford Clash In Premier League Joao Pedro believes Chelsea has a promising future as they face Brentford in the Premier League. With two wins and a draw this season, he is confident about their performance and his own contributions. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 20:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Joao Pedro is optimistic about Chelsea's future as they prepare to face Brentford in their fourth Premier League match this Saturday. Under Enzo Maresca, Chelsea has secured two wins and a draw, recently defeating Fulham 2-0 at Stamford Bridge with goals from Joao Pedro and Enzo Fernandez. New signing Alejandro Garnacho, acquired for £40 million from Manchester United, might make his debut.

Joao Pedro has made a promising start at Chelsea, contributing to four league goals with two goals and two assists. Reflecting on his decision to join Chelsea, he stated, "I believe I made the right choice and, in the end, everything worked out. I'm at Chelsea, I'm in the national team." He expressed confidence and happiness about his journey with both Chelsea and Brazil.

Brentford has had a varied beginning under new manager Keith Andrews. They achieved victories against Aston Villa and Bournemouth but suffered losses to Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. In their last match, Sunderland scored twice late in the game to defeat Brentford. The team saw Yoane Wissa leave for Newcastle United but strengthened their squad by loaning Reiss Nelson from Arsenal.

Andrews shared insights into his coaching philosophy: "I've always been working towards being a head coach... always." He emphasized the importance of set pieces in strategy: "Set-pieces [change] the way you look at the game, the way the team is picked."

For Brentford, Igor Thiago stands out after scoring three goals in his last four matches across all competitions. He has also excelled in applying high-intensity pressure in the opposition half this season. Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez has been pivotal for Chelsea with 14 goal contributions in his last 18 games. His nine assists since last season are second only to Liverpool's Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea aims for another victory against Brentford, having won seven of their eight Premier League encounters when playing away. Brentford's home record against Chelsea includes three draws and one loss. This match is Chelsea's fourth consecutive London derby this season, a feat only previously achieved by Crystal Palace in 2021-22.

Brentford ended last season strongly but have faced challenges this term with two defeats in three games. However, they have been solid at home with three wins from their last four league matches. Conversely, Chelsea has started well with two wins from three games for only the second time in seven seasons.

Match Prediction

The probability of a Chelsea win stands at 44.1%, while Brentford's chances are 30.8%, according to Opta statistics. A draw is predicted at 25.1%. As both teams prepare for this encounter, fans anticipate an exciting clash between these London clubs.

Chelsea seeks to continue its strong start under Maresca's leadership while Brentford aims to improve its form under Andrews' guidance. The upcoming match promises an engaging contest as both teams strive for success in this early stage of the Premier League season.