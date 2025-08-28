Football Joelinton Withdraws From Brazil Squad Due To Injury; Jean Lucas Receives First Senior Call-Up Newcastle's Joelinton withdraws from Brazil's World Cup qualifiers due to injury. Bahia midfielder Jean Lucas is called up for the first time to replace him in matches against Chile and Bolivia. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, August 28, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Brazil's national football team has called up Jean Lucas from Bahia for the first time. This comes as Newcastle United's Joelinton will miss the upcoming World Cup qualifiers due to an injury. Joelinton was initially part of Carlo Ancelotti's squad for matches against Chile and Bolivia on September 5 and 10, with Brazil already securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

Joelinton had to leave the field during Newcastle's 3-2 loss to Liverpool after a suspected groin injury. Sandro Tonali, another midfielder, also exited the game with a dislocated shoulder. Both players are expected to be sidelined for several weeks. Additionally, Fabian Schar suffered a concussion, adding to Newcastle's injury woes.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Wednesday that Jean Lucas, who is 27 years old and uncapped at the senior level, will replace Joelinton. The announcement came as part of preparations for Brazil's final two World Cup qualifying matches.

Flamengo's Alex Sandro has also been released from Brazil's squad because of an injury. However, no substitute has been named for him yet. The former Juventus and Porto player’s absence leaves a gap in the team's defensive lineup.

Newcastle faces additional challenges as they search for a new striker while dealing with Joelinton's absence. They will also be without Anthony Gordon due to suspension when they play against Leeds United on Saturday.

The changes in Brazil’s squad highlight the impact of injuries on both club and international levels. As teams adjust their lineups, they aim to maintain performance despite these setbacks.