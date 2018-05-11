John O'Shea to retire from international football after USA friendly

Bengaluru, May 11: Republic of Ireland defender John O'Shea is set to retire from international football after friendly game against the USA on June 2. The 37-year-old made his international debut in 2001 against Croatia and has played 117 international matches for the Republic of Ireland.
O'Shea has made the third most appearances in his nation’s football history, as only Robbie Keane (146 appearances) and Shay Given (134 appearances) are ahead of him. He has featured in two UEFA Euro cups (2012 and 2016).
According to bbc.com, the Irishman confirmed the news via a statement, "After 22 years of representing my country (17 at senior level) it is with great sadness & joy that I will be pulling on the Republic of Ireland jersey for the last time on the 2nd of June in the Aviva Stadium.
"It has been an amazing journey but I feel now is the right time to step aside for the next generation to enjoy the experiences I am so humbled to have been part of."
The former Manchester United defender also wrote an open letter to the supporters where he highlighted his memorable moment in his international career.
He wrote in that letter, "There have been many highlights, such as leading Ireland out as captain, featuring at two UEFA European Championships, and getting to share a pitch alongside so many committed and talented players over the years.
"It is a similar sentiment with regard to my managers at international level - Mick McCarthy, Brian Kerr, Steve Staunton, Don Givens, Giovanni Trapattoni, Noel King, and Martin O'Neill, they placed their trust in me and I hope that I paid them back in a small way by always giving everything on the pitch.”
The current national team head coach Martin O'Neill praised the defender and also mentioned one of the best moments of O'shea’s international career.
Martin said on that, "John has had a great career internationally and played at the very top at club level with Manchester United, where he won a lot of trophies.
"For any player to get over 100 caps is a magnificent feat and he can be very proud of that achievement. I will always remember John's goal away to Germany in Gelsenkirchen. He doesn't score too many goals so that made it even more special.”
Martin also believes that John can become an excellent coach in the future. He added on that, "I wish John the very best for the future and I'm sure he will become an excellent coach. And if he wants to I'm sure he has the capabilities of becoming a manager too."
