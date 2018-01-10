John Terry reveals Jose Mourinho inspires him to be a coach

Bengaluru, January 10: Chelsea legend John Terry has revealed that former Blues boss Jose Mourinho inspired him to pursue a career in management after he spent quality time playing for the Portugese at Stamford Bridge.
Terry played in two stints under Mourinho and during their five years association, the pair have had success as they won four Premier League titles.
The defender who is currently at championship side Aston Villa after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season. The former England captain had earlier hinted that apart from a playing career he also wants to have a future in football management.
He is already doing his coaching badges and for these ambitions, motivations he can only thank his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho who inspired him the most to be a coach in the future.
"I was quite young when Jose Mourinho first came into Chelsea. Only 23," Terry told The Coaches' Voice. "But, after a few training sessions, I went and got a notepad and started jotting stuff down.
"Things he said in team meetings, things he said before a game, or to the press. Sometimes I’d come in after a training session and write down everything we’d just done."
Terry added: "From the moment Jose came in, I knew I wanted to be a coach."
Terry also heaped praise on his former manager and went on to say that the Portuguese has the best man management skill and his backing of the players always brings the best out of them.
"He knew exactly what he was doing," Terry said. "He knew how to press my buttons, but he also knew when to give me a cuddle, when to tell me I was the best, when to tell the press that me, Frank , Didier , Petr , Ashley were the best players in the world.
"I promise you, as a player, you went out there thinking you were the best. That had an impact on our performances, and that was down to Jose.
"Were we the best in the world? Probably not. But he made you feel like you were."
Mourinho is currently in his second season at Manchester United and has already delivered three silverwares in his first season with Community Shield, EFL Cup and Europa League.
This season, his team is in second place in the league, 15 points behind league leaders Manchester City and were also eliminated from EFL Cup competition which they won last time.