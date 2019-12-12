Mourinho wants Bayern Munich rematch in Champions League

Munich, December 12: Jose Mourinho hopes Tottenham get another chance to face Bayern Munich in a "proper match" in the Champions League.
The Bundesliga giants recorded a 3-1 win over Spurs in Munich on Wednesday (December 11) to wrap up a perfect campaign in Group B.
It came just over two months after Bayern thrashed Tottenham 7-2 in London, but Spurs head coach Mourinho would welcome another meeting with the German outfit.
"My wish is to (come) back and if we come back it has to be for the quarter-final or semi-final because we cannot play Bayern in the next round," he told a news conference.
"My wish is to be back here for a proper match, a match that we would all like."
FULL-TIME: It's defeat in Munich in our final @ChampionsLeague group game. We finish second in Group B.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2019
🔴 #FCBayern 3-1 #THFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/H4VgqlLDtO
Mourinho, who took over at Spurs last month, said he had tried to avoid discussing the 7-2 humbling with his players.
"I tried to ignore what happened in the first match. I tried to hide it from the players," he said.
"I didn't show any image of that. I didn't analyse with the players anything from that match, but it was important for us to come here and get out with a result, with the minimum of dignity."