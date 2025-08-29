'From Legacy to Kranti, Future Belongs to Us' - Bihar’s DG of Sports Raveendran Shankaran on Sporting Renaissance in State | Exclusive

Jose Mourinho Sacked or Left Fenerbahce? Former Man United, Real Madrid coach's departure Reason Revealed

Jose Mourinho has officially left his role as head coach of Fenerbahce after just one season, in a decision announced by the Turkish club on Friday, August 28, 2025.

His departure is the result of disappointing domestic and European results, turbulent relations within the club, and recent failure to qualify for the Champions League group stage.

Jose Mourinho, known worldwide as "The Special One," joined Fenerbahce in July 2024, bringing with him high expectations following a storied career at clubs such as Chelsea, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma. His appointment marked a bold move by the club to leverage Mourinho's international pedigree and expertise, with hopes for renewed domestic and European success.

Fenerbahce confirmed on Friday that the Portuguese has left the club.

"Our Professional Football First Team's technical director, Jose Mourinho, who has been carrying out his duties starting from the 2024-2025 season, has parted ways with us. We thank him for his efforts for our team until today and wish him success in his future career," a statement from the Turkish club read.

Why has Jose Mourinho left Fenerbahce?

Mourinho's exit stems largely from sporting disappointments and friction within Turkish football:

Fenerbahce finished second in the Turkish Super Lig, trailing champions Galatasaray by eleven points, and suffered early exits in both the Turkish Cup (quarter-finals) and the Europa League (round of 16 by Rangers).

The decisive moment came when Fenerbahce failed to reach the Champions League group stage after a playoff defeat to Benfica, which consigned them to the Europa League for the current season. After a 0-0 draw at home, the Turkish club lost 1-0 against Benfica in the 2nd leg of Champions League qualification, which was the last straw for Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho vs Turkish League - The Frictions

He had publicly criticized Turkish referees and the league's environment, describing the system as toxic and expressing frustration with favoritism toward rivals like Galatasaray. His remarks generated friction with both league officials and rival players. According to expert analysis, Mourinho's strained relations with club management and controversial comments off the pitch-including a misunderstanding involving Fenerbahce's vice-president-contributed to the decision.

Is Jose Mourinho Sacked?

It is the likely outcome of Mourinho's departure. The Portugal maestro hasn't produced the results and that has resulted into his departure.