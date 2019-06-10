Jose Mourinho set for shock Premier League return

Bengaluru, June 10: Jose Mourinho could be set for a shock return to Premier League as the manager of Newcastle United if the Magpies are taken over by Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan, according to reports.
The Multi-billionaire Sheikh is believed to readying a £350m offer to buy Newcastle, although nothing concrete has yet been fully confirmed.
Advisors of the Sheikh hves already insisted that the offer for the Premier League club is genuine, although their current owner Mike Ashley is yet to see any proof of the takeover funds.
But it is clearly believed that if Newcastle’s takeover goes through, there is likely to be a massive cash injection in the team and the Arab owners could reportedly look to bring former Chelsea and Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho to rebuild them into a Premier League giant.
José Mourinho has told friends he would seriously consider managing Newcastle and is open to talks with the club's potential new owner Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nehayan. (Sunday Mirror) pic.twitter.com/uCOQGEiqv8— Transfer News (@TransfersLlVE) June 9, 2019
The move may now seem a step down from his jobs at the top level but the 56-year-old is believed to have a soft spot for the club because of his former mentor and Newcastle boss Bobby Robson.
Robson was a boyhood fan of the club and managed them during the early 2000s. He shares a warm relationship with Mourinho as they spent a long time together in football at Sporting Lisbon, Porto and Barcelona and speaking about the club earlier he mentioned only good things.
Mourinho said: “I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They are a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”
Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December last year during his third season in charge. And while he has been doing some punditry work since then, he will no doubt be keen to step back into a dugout.
The move, however, will see the end of their prosperous spell of Rafa Benitez, who took the job four years ago, at the near end of the season with a hope of maintaining their Premier League status.
Although he failed and Newcastle went down to championship, he secured promotion the very next season and for the last two years, without spending any lump sum amount in transfers has helped the club finish in the mid-table spot. His current deal expires this month and the Spaniard is yet to commit his future to the club.